Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Koppers worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 52,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

