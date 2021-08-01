Kora Network Token Market Cap Tops $209,362.19 (KNT)

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Kora Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Kora Network Token has a market capitalization of $209,362.19 and approximately $39.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kora Network Token has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00795900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Kora Network Token Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 coins. Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kora Network Token is kora.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

