Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Kuende has a market capitalization of $354,458.03 and approximately $185.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuende has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

