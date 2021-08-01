Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $215.88 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $215.88 or 0.00524900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $252.15 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,093.07 or 0.99917128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.15 or 0.00831934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

