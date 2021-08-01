Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $206,974.19 and approximately $559.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00101397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00137951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.28 or 1.00200574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00833678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,205 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.