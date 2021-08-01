Kwikswap Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,724.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $274,177.28 and approximately $4,724.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005102 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

