Kwikswap Protocol Trading Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $248,134.42 and approximately $21,046.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005596 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.