Kwmg LLC Buys 3,518 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 0.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

VLO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

