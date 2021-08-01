Kwmg LLC Buys 4,996 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

JNPR stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

