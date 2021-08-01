Kwmg LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

