Kwmg LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 122,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.