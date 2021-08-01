Kwmg LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.00 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

