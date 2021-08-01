Kwmg LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.15 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

