Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Kohl’s by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 145.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 13.1% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 353,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

NYSE:KSS opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

