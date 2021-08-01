Kwmg LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,513 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.