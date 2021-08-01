Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

