Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.15 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $647.64 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.81 or 0.00783103 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal Legacy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal Legacy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

