Kylin (KYL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Kylin has traded 85% higher against the US dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00780493 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00039573 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,879,512 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.