Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $61.79. 7,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.