L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. L Brands reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 416%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

LB stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,476. L Brands has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 in the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

