L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Short Interest Up 37.2% in July

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in L Brands by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

