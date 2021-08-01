Lake Resources Stock Set to Split on Monday, August 9th (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, August 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 9th.
LLKKF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Lake Resources
