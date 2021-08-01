Lake Resources Stock Set to Split on Monday, August 9th (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, August 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 9th.

LLKKF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

