Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Short Interest Up 36.0% in July

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 510,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 242.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

