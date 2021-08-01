Lambda Market Capitalization Hits $19.18 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Lambda has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,746,945 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

