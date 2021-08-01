Lamden (TAU) Price Up 20.5% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Lamden has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $92,926.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

