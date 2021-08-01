Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDSCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

LDSCY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

