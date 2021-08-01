Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LARK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

