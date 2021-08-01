Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce sales of $17.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.57 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMRK opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

