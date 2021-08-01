Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LABP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

LABP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $440.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.