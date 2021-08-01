Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lantheus stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

