Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Latham Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 298,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Latham Group stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.