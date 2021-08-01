Lattice Token (LTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $37.46 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003287 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00135272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.82 or 0.99871932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00829924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

