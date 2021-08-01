Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LRCDF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

