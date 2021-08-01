Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $618,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,241 shares of company stock worth $1,714,069. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 320.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $12,746,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

