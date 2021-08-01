LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.0284 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $248,351.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00134462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,469.88 or 0.99982601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00824243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

