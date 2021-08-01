LCX Price Reaches $0.0425 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. LCX has a total market cap of $27.82 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00797072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00087670 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,274,878 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

