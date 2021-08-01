Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 7,104,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.