Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $621.63. 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.18. The company has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

