Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 320 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $485.40. 1,154,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.59. The company has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.40 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

