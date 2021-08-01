Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 128,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 27.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,295,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,364. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.37. The company has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

