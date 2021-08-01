Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 2,151 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

