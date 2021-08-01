Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 8,555 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,091. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10.

