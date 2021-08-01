Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 8,404,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

