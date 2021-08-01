Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108,523 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Leidos worth $44,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.