Lendefi Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $601,038.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,253,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

