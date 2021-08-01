LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.90 Million

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post $210.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $725.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares worth $90,021. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC opened at $24.40 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

