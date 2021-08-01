Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,081,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 6,783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,163.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.