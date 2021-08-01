Lethean (LTHN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $127.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $968,723.03 and approximately $127.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,180.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.29 or 0.06253727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.49 or 0.01322218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00353368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00125656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.51 or 0.00591339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00355406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00295712 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

