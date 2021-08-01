Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

