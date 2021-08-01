Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

